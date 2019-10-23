7 ways to improve middle school for kids

New Program Arms Middle School Students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Middle school can be a pretty tough transition. Kids go through physical, emotional, and social change all at once, set against a backdrop of a new kind of school.

There are ways to ease that transition a little bit. Our parenting contributor Belinda Palacios has seven ways parents and educators can improve kids’ middle school experiences.

Challenge: Be ready to coach your child through ups/down during this time. Celebrate their distinct styles/abilities/differences from others.

