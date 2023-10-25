AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 7 Brew is finally open in Amarillo. The drive-thru coffee concept is “revolutionizing the coffee industry” and is now open at 2110 S. Western Street.

“More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to Seven Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew’s 130+ stands across the country.”

You can follow along with their deals and menu options on their website here. Also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.