6th Annual Turkey Shoot happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The Amarillo Elks Lodge 923 is working to educate kids about the safe use of firearms.

Raymond Duran and David Zint have details on tomorrow’s sixth annual Turkey Shoot.

Saturday, November 2
Municipal Gun Range, 16700 Benzer Road, Amarillo
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls, Ages 7 to 14
Opportunity to shoot .22 rifle, shotgun, B.B. gun and archery
All firearms and munitions will be provided
Do not bring personal firearms
