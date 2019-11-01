6th Annual Turkey Shoot happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The Amarillo Elks Lodge 923 is working to educate kids about the safe use of firearms.

Raymond Duran and David Zint have details on tomorrow’s sixth annual Turkey Shoot.

6th Annual Turkey Shoot

Saturday, November 2

Municipal Gun Range, 16700 Benzer Road, Amarillo

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boys & Girls, Ages 7 to 14

Opportunity to shoot .22 rifle, shotgun, B.B. gun and archery

All firearms and munitions will be provided

Do not bring personal firearms

