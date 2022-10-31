AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Golden Spread Gem, Mineral & Treasure Society is hosting the 60th annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show on November 5th from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and November 6th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

There will be educational displays, geode displays, and rare specimens of gems, minerals, and fossils. Silversmiths and dealers will also be on hand.

There will also be live music from the Apache Creek Fiddlers Family Band.

Admission is $4 and those in military and scout uniforms get in free.