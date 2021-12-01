6 Shades in 7 Days, Power Swabs Offering Studio 4 Deal

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This segment is sponsored by Power Swabs.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Power Swabs was first introduced in 2008 and includes a patented teeth whitening system backed by technology and created by Dr. Martin Giniger.

Power Swabs are easy to use and include the Stain-Out Swab you put on your teeth for two minutes. It works to re-hydrate the enamel before you repeat with the White Swab. Power Swabs says they can help get your teeth 6 shades whiter in 7 days.

Right now they’re offering a special deal for Studio 4 viewers which includes 40% off the introductory kit and includes 7 Stain-Out Swabs and 7 White Swabs.

Along with 40% off, they’re also throwing in the Stain-Out Quick Stick Pen for free.

Call (800) 928-0734 or click here to place an order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss