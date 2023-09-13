AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The 2nd Saturday in September has been established as Quanah Parker Day by Governor Greg Abbott. The Square House Museum is celebrating that with the ribbon cutting of a new Quanah Parker exhibit.

This event is happening September 16th at the Square House Museum located at 503 Elsie in Panhandle. There will be a barbeque fundraiser for the Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County Ag Barn. Then the ribbon will be cut for the exhibit at 1:30 p.m., followed by a choir singing at 2 p.m. along with street vendors, a drawing for a quilt, and more.

Speakers for this event include:

King Hill-son of artist Jack Hill who is a former Panhandle High school teacher and long-time supporter of the museum. Founder of the museum, the late Jo Randall Stewart and his wife have also donated sculptures, artifacts, and information for the Quanah Parker exhibit.

Nancy Parker Boles-great granddaughter of Quanah Parker, as well as her daughter.

Click here for more information about this event. If you miss the event this weekend, the Museum is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.