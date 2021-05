AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 575 Pizzeria is hosting their One Night of Victory event May 4th.

This will be happening all day at both locations, and 20% of their proceeds will benefit the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

Also helping out is Access Community Credit Union who is matching donations up to $5,000.

For more information on 575 Pizzeria click here. To learn more about 24 Hours in the Canyon click here.