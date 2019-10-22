575 Pizzeria hosting Haiku Death Match

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — 575 Pizzeria is hosting a Haiku Death Match this Sunday.

This event is open to WT students, 575 staff members, AC students, high school students and members of the public willing to put their nerdy words on display. There will be a maximum of 32 spots open for an NCAA bracket-style double elimination Haiku challenge. Sign in when you get there. All participants will receive a slice of pizza and a non-alcoholic beverage. Bring your student ID for an extra slice of pizza.

It’s time to get your polysyllabic groove on. Participants should come prepared with 5 to 10 pre-written, laugh-out-loud funny, potentially embarrassing, enjoyably squeamish, lacking earth-tones and melancholy, yet different haikus. Those that put their art up for derision will enjoy complimentary food and beverage in order to fatten them up for slaughter or provide energy on their rise to haiku prominence. Winner takes all with a plaque commemorating their victory in the 2019 Haiku Death Match among other prizes.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards the EPML (English Philosophy Modern Language) Student Scholarship Fund. This scholarship fund is designed to provide a range of monetary assistance opportunities to underprivileged EPML students. Come on out and show your support by drinking beer and eating pizza.

It’s happening Sunday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 575 Pizzeria on Hillside.

575 PIZZERIA

7710 HILLSIDE ROAD, SUITE 700

806-322-5575

HTTP://WWW.575PIZZERIA.COM/