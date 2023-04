AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For more than five decades people from across the state and world have been coming together in Turkey, Texas for Bob Wills Day.

This year the event is happening from April 27th to 29th with various events happening across town. From concerts, to the parade, to a fiddler’s contest and more, it’s a family-friendly lineup of events.

Visit their Facebook page or website here for more information on what’s on the schedule.