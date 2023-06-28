AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The 4th of July means getting together with friends and family, and this is a recipe that’s great for a dessert, appetizer, or snack.

Ingredients

1-Package or roll of sugar cookie dough

8oz-Cream cheese, softened

1/3c-Sugar

1/2tsp-Vanilla extract

1/2c-Strawberries

1/2c-Blueberries

1/2c-Blackberries

1/2c-Raspberries

Spray pizza pan or 9×13 pan with cooking spray, then spread cookie dough into a flat circle or rectangle shape.

Bake at 350 for 10-14 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl combine the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract. Once the cookie is cooked and slightly cooled, spread the cream cheese mixture over the top.

Then layer on your fruit with the blueberries and blackberries serving as the top of the flag, then layering the strawberries and raspberries as the stripes.

The cream cheese mixture serves as the white stripes, but you can also pipe on some whipped cream for extra white stripes.

Refrigerate and serve when ready.