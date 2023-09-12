AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the 4th Annual Ears & Beers Festival on Saturday, September 16th, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., at McDade Park in Dumas, Texas. In addition to the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold its annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 a.m., to help raise funds for its many programs.

This year’s event will include a Cornhole Tournament starting at 4:00 pm, sponsored by JBS, a Corn Eating Contest at 6:00 pm, sponsored by the Moore County Farm Bureau, food trucks, beer vendors, and craft vendors. To help celebrate the agricultural heritage of Moore County, Happy State Bank will be serving Free Roasted Corn to all attendees at the event, (while supplies last).

A great lineup of musicians will start at 5:00 p.m., beginning with a DJ. Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes will perform at 7:00 pm and then the featured entertainer, the well-known red dirt country music star Stoney LaRue, will round out the evening’s entertainment, starting at 9:00 pm.

Tickets for the event may be purchased in advance for $25.00 for ages 13 and up, $10.00 for ages 6-12 and children 5 and under will be free. There will be an additional $5.00 charge if purchased at the gate, which will be located on the north end of the festival grounds. A Clear Bag Policy to enter will be in place at this year’s event. Tickets are available at the Chamber office located at 1901 S. Dumas Avenue in Dumas, or online at https://www.prekindle.com/event/86574-ears-and-beers-festival-dumas.

For more information, please contact us at (806) 935-2123.