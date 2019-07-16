41st Annual King’s Manor Founders Day Barbecue and Auction this Saturday

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 41st Annual King’s Manor Founders Day Barbecue and Auction is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Hereford ISD Administration Building.

The event raises crucial funds for benevolent care of King’s Manor residents who have exhausted their savings.

The featured entertainment is “Tennessee River,” an Alabama tribute band.

Live and silent auction items will include a backyard dinner for eight couples prepared and hosted by Steve and Sharon Hodges, a locally crafted Texas-themed quilt, a float fly fishing trip to Crested Butte Colorado, sports packages including Sod Poodles and WTAMU football tickets, and a behind the scenes adventure at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Reserved seating and table sponsorships are available by calling King’s Manor at 806-364-0661. Tickets are priced at $35 and are available at the Manor office, 400 Ranger Street in Hereford.