4 your pet: #DogThanking

In celebration of the National Dog Show and the Thanksgiving holiday, Purina invites dog lovers across the world to recognize the countless roles our dogs play in our lives such as the listener, the work partner, the hero and the supporter through its annual #dogthanking initiative.

Maria Menounos joins us now with more on ways to show how grateful we are for our four-legged friends.

Pet lovers are encouraged to share a photo or video of their pet on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram that highlights their courageous and honor-worthy role in the family. Use the #DogThanking and tag Purina when you post and your pet could be featured during the airing of the National Dog Show.

The National Dog Show will premiere on Thanksgiving Day on NBC at noon across all time zones.

In its 18th year, the show celebrates man’s best friend and continues an established family holiday tradition. The show will crown one of America’s great dogs as its 2019 champion, bringing canine competition and entertainment to more than 20 million viewers for the 18th year. More than 2,000 dogs representing more than 175 breeds will vie for Best in Show honors. Beloved TV personality John O’Hurley, best known as “J. Peterman” on Seinfeld, will serve as show co-host, along with veteran dog show analyst David Frei. NBC sports commentator Mary Carillo will also be participating as a National Dog Show correspondent.