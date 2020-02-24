Don’t Procrastinate Your Financial Future

AMARILLO, Texas—Have you broken your New Year’s resolution yet?

If you have, you are not alone, research shows that 35% of those who make New Year’s resolutions will break them by the end of January and over 90 percent of us will lose our resolve well before the end of 2020.

One of the top 5 resolutions that millions of us make every year, to spark change and increase our prosperity, is to save money – which is also, unfortunately, one of the top 5 of most commonly failed. Ashley Feinstein Gerstley is here to give us some tips on saving money.