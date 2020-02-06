Meaghan’s top picks for Galentine’s Day party or gifts

AMARILLO, Texas — We all know Valentine’s Day, but another holiday is also approaching and this one some are less familiar with: Galentine’s Day.

It is only the best day of the year, according to Leslie Knope of “Parks and Recreation” fame.

It is the perfect time to get with your gal pals and have a fun night in. It is typically celebrated on February 13, but you can celebrate whenever.

Meaghan has found some fun things to have at your party or to give as gifts.

Gifts for the Drink Connoisseur:

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

Santa Margherita’s premium sparkling rose is the perfect varietal to celebrate a romantic Valentine’s evening.

A pink hue introduces a subtle succession of floral fragrances lifted by white fruits and delicate hints of red berry fruits while offering a versatile drinking experience.

Food pairings: rich desserts, savory Italian appetizers and complex seafood dishes. Available on Wine.com.

Ginger Grapefruit Mocktail made with the Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer Can

Perfect for adding a gingery spice to your Valentine’s Day cocktails or mocktails.

Gluten-free and vegan, it’s made with 100% fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces you can actually see. · Sold at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide or on BeverageUniverse.com.

Üllo Wine Purifier

Üllo helps you enjoy your favorite wine without worrying about a Valentine’s Day hangover.

Wine purifier and aerator that removes sulfites and restores the wine back to its natural state.

Available on ullowine.com, Amazon and at other major retailers such as Sur La Table, Bloomingdale’s and Crate and Barrel.

Gifts for the Foodie:

Mad Mac Macarons

Authentic French macarons by acclaimed pastry chef and Food Network judge, Florian Bellanger.

www.madmacnyc.com

Loacker Quadratinis

With four layers of smooth cream filling held by five light, crispy wafers, the bite-size, crunchy cubes make the ideal gift for your loved one with a sweet tooth.

Loacker is the #1 global wafer cookie and confection brand.

Each Quadratini features real flavors/ingredients sourced from the Italian Alps.

Pairs perfectly with coffee, as the flavors make for a smooth culinary experience.

Welch’s Valentine’s Day Fruit Snacks

The kids will love these Valentine’s Day-themed fruit snacks with heart-shaped pieces and fun emoji faces.

Made with REAL Fruit.

Perfect for classroom exchanges as each pouch features a “To/From” signable front panel.

Available for purchase at Walmart & Target.

Universal Yums

If your significant other loves experiencing new cultures, the Universal Yums subscription box is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

With the February box, you can “travel” around France and indulge in an array of truffles, biscuits & more.

Available in three sizes, each box delivers snacks and trivia from around the world.

Pricing starts as low as $13.75 per box.

BLUSH & WHIMSY

Drape yourself in stars with the Lunaria star lariat necklace. 18k gold plated on multi-layered chains. Assembled, packaged and fulfilled by people with disabilities.

www.blushwhimsy.com

DIY Candles