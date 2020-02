This Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ has some fun treats for you to give or get. Trade-in that box of chocolates for a dozen Valentine’s Day donuts like the heart-shaped, cupid’s choice and brownie batter, and swap out the string quartet that’s waiting in your backyard for a box of 10 Munchkins for $2, because whatever you want to say this Valentine’s Day, say it with Dunkin’s lineup of Valentine’s Day treats.

Dunkin’ also has a pink velvet macchiato and a pink velvet signature latte.