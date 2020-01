AMARILLO, Texas — More homeowners in the U.S. are going green these days. The benefits of green home upgrades, regardless of size, can help reduce your carbon footprint as well as monthly energy costs.

One shining example of an energy-savvy home is the recently completed Bridge House located in Los Angeles. It’s a unique, 200-foot long residence built over a stream and showcases green features that many homeowners can incorporate into their own homes as well. Some of these features include a smart heating and cooling system, drought-tolerant landscaping, special window treatments that close automatically during the hottest times of the day, and a rooftop solar system that can generate much of the home’s energy needs.