Tipps on Tuesday: Christmas kitchen mishaps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Chances are you are going to be spending a little extra time in the kitchen over the holidays. That also means the chances of a house fire go up.

Don Tipps in with us today with reminders as we head into the holiday season.

Safety Tips:

Because many families and friends gather in the kitchen during the holidays, it is important to follow some cooking safety tips to keep your kitchen free of fire risks and hazards.

Never leave the cooking area unattended. Always keep an eye on what you are cooking/frying.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Keep a lid beside the pan when cooking. If a fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never throw water on a grease fire.

If a fire starts in the oven, turn off heat and keep the door closed

If you do try and fight the fire, ensure others are evacuating and you have a clear path out

Keep a fire extinguisher approved for cooking or grease fires nearby. Make sure your smoke alarms are working.

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

