Take care of your roof

AMARILLO, Texas — With the weather we see in the Texas Panhandle, you need to make sure your roof is taken care of.

Princess Wheat–Regional Public Relations Director FOR J FERG PROS has more from TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show.

J Ferg Pros
12828 I-27
806-331-3374
WWW.JFERGPROS.COM

Would you like your home and garden to look like it came out of a magazine? Find all the help you need at the 2020 Texas Panhandle Builders Association home improvement show.

TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show
Saturday, Feb.29th 10-5 & Sunday, March 1st 12-4
The Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall
Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 & under).

Texas Panhandle Builders Association
5601 Enterprise Circle
(806) 353-3565
tpba.org

