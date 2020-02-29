Take care of your roof

AMARILLO, Texas — With the weather we see in the Texas Panhandle, you need to make sure your roof is taken care of.
Princess Wheat–Regional Public Relations Director FOR J FERG PROS has more from TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show.
J Ferg Pros
12828 I-27
806-331-3374
WWW.JFERGPROS.COM
Would you like your home and garden to look like it came out of a magazine? Find all the help you need at the 2020 Texas Panhandle Builders Association home improvement show.
TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show
Saturday, Feb.29th 10-5 & Sunday, March 1st 12-4
The Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall
Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 & under).
Texas Panhandle Builders Association
5601 Enterprise Circle
(806) 353-3565
tpba.org