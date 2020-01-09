Simple steps to make your home more energy efficient

AMARILLO, Texas — More homeowners in the U.S. are going green these days. The benefits of green home upgrades, regardless of size, can help reduce your carbon footprint as well as monthly energy costs.

One shining example of an energy-savvy home is the recently completed Bridge House located in Los Angeles. It’s a unique, 200-foot long residence built over a stream and showcases green features that many homeowners can incorporate into their own homes as well. Some of these features include a smart heating and cooling system, drought-tolerant landscaping, special window treatments that close automatically during the hottest times of the day, and a rooftop solar system that can generate much of the home’s energy needs.

Bridge House is owned and was designed by award-winning architect Dan Brunn. He is giving some quick and easy tips on how you can make your own home a greener, more sustainable place to live — and how to save money as a result.

Joining Dan is solar expert, Jensen Chapman, who has the many benefits of going solar and some new innovations that have recently been unveiled in that industry.