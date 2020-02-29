Panhandle Greenhouses at the TPBA Home Improvement Show

AMARILLO, Texas — As the weather gets nicer, we all gravitate to spending more time outside. The folks at Panhandle Greenhouses know how to make that space more beautiful.
2020 Seminars:
- March 14 – Soil Building
- April 5- Spring Fling
- April 11- Wonders of the Prairie
- RSVP at http://panhandlegreenhouses.eventbrite.com
Would you like your home and garden to look like it came out of a magazine? Find all the help you need at the 2020 Texas Panhandle Builders Association home improvement show.
TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show
Saturday, Feb.29th 10-5 & Sunday, March 1st 12-4
The Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall
Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 & under).
Texas Panhandle Builders Association
5601 Enterprise Circle
(806) 353-3565
tpba.org