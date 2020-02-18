Coming Home

AMARILLO,Texas—With spring break almost here, and summer following close behind you may want to think about doing some remodeling to your home.

But how do you know what all the hottest trends are and how to make them work? Kenzee Cann is in today from the Texas Panhandle Builders Association with more on this year’s home improvement show.

TPBA’s 19th Annual Home Improvement Show

Saturday, Feb.29th 10-5 & Sunday, March 1st 12-4

@ The Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall

Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 & under).

Texas Panhandle Builders Association

5601 Enterprise Circle

(806) 353-3565

TPBA.ORG