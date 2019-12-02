Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Holiday Meatball Kabobs w/Cranberry Glaze

Ingredients:

1 lb ground chuck 85/15

1 C diced mushrooms

1 ea egg

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn coarse black pepper

1 ea sweet onion, cut in 1 inch pieces

1 ea red bell pepper, cut in 1 inch pieces

1 ea green bell pepper, cut in 1inch pieces

8 ea mini portabella mushrooms

16 oz cranberry sauce

3 Tblspns Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

1 Tblspn chile sauce

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Combine ground beef, diced mushrooms, egg, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper in a medium bowl. Mix thoroughly. Shape into meatballs. Thread meatballs, red peppers, green peppers and onions alternatively onto a 6 inch skewer. Place on a sheet pan.

Bake in oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until thermometer registers at 160 degrees

While meatballs are cooking, combine cranberry sauce, Sweet Baby Rays, and chile sauce in medium sauce pan. Simmer for 5 minutes or until flavors are married well. Drizzle over the skewers or serve on the side as a dipping sauce.

This is a great way to start that Christmas party, a dish full of the Heat with the Sweet. The Cranberry glaze adds a Holiday feel to this dish. Bringing smiles Back to the Table with each bite! Enjoy!

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: