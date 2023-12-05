AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the West Texas Wellness Center, over 20 million people in the United States suffer from painful, debilitating, Peripheral Neuropathy.

What is Neuropathy, is damage to the peripheral nerves and mostly commonly affects the nerves farthest from the heart which would be the feet and hands.

Many of the common symptoms of Neuropathy include burning, tingling, numbness, pins and needles, balance issues, cramping, and even the feeling of walking on marbles or the feeling that their socks bunched up in their toes, and for some even the covers touching their feet when trying to sleep are painful.

West Texas Wellness Center added the reason it is important to treat neuropathy without medication, is because medication just masks the symptoms.

They added Neuropathy is a degenerative condition and the longer it goes the worse it gets.

West Texas Wellness Center said with the development of amazing technology and lots of research, they have developed a very successful natural neuropathy treatment with the focus of going directly to the cause of the problem and healing the damage not just masking the symptoms with medications, which involve reducing Inflammation, restoring vital nutrients, instilling proper circulation, activating the body’s natural healing process, and stimulating proper nerve transmission.