The Heart of The Matter

AMARILLO,Texas—Susan Lucci is an Emmy award-winning actress and is ranked by tv guide as one of the 50 greatest tv stars of all time. She is also an advocate for women’s health issues, an American heart association go red for women national ambassador, and a title you may not know about, a heart disease survivor.



February is American heart month. Susan joins us today, along with American heart association volunteer medical expert, dr. Jennifer Mieres (pronounced mih-rez), to share her own heart journey, steps every woman should be taking to prevent heart disease and stroke, and an easy way to take action this month.