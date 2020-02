AMARILLO, Texas — Dental care for young children and adolescents is an important part of preserving their oral health and ensuring a lifelong smile.

Seeing a pediatric dentist early can set your child up for success by preventing cavities and discomfort later on. So when should your child start seeing the dentist?

Debbie Solis, the new patient coordinator at AOMS Pediatric Dentistry, is here to talk about scheduling that first dental appointment for your kids.