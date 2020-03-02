AMARILLO, Texas—March is national nutrition month, so this is the perfect time of year to remind people about the need to make healthier food choices.

Joining us today is Frances Largeman-Roth, One of the most famous registered dietitians on tv.

Frances is also the new york times best-selling author of ‘Eating In Color’ and her next book, ‘smoothies & juices: Prevention healing kitchen’ is being released in May. She is the go-to nutritionist for network morning shows like CNN, the Rachel Ray Show, and Dr. Oz.