One in five teens and young adults live with a mental condition, many young adults and teens are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care.

Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in.

To learn more about the Mental Health First Aid USA visit www.MentalHealthFirstAid.org.

For more information about attending a class OR scheduling a class in your area, please contact one of the following Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agents who are Certified Instructors:

Joan Gray-Soria – Gray County – (806-669-8033)

Kay Rogers – Dallam/Hartley Counties – (806-244-4434)

Amalia Mata – Deaf Smith County – (806-364-3573)

Tanya Holloway – Hemphill County – (806-323-9114) McKayla Centa – Ochiltree, Lipscomb. Roberts Counties – (806-435-4501)

Chelsey Rash – Oldham County – (806-267-2692)

Tina Hicks – Randall County – (806-468-5543)

Jill Pronger-Killian – Sherman County – (806-366-2081)

Wendy Hazzard – Wheeler County – (806-826-5243)

Kathy Carr – Bailey County – (806-272-4584)

Felice Acker – Castro County – (806-647-4115)

Kendra Callahan – Lamb County – (806-485-9135)

Kyle Howard – Lamb County – (806-485-9135)

Wendy Case – Parmer County – (806-251-5120)

You can also contact the Extension Program Specialist – Health:

Miquela Smith – Amarillo – (806-677-5600)