Improving Mental Health at Work

AMARILLO,Texas—About one in five employees will experience a mental health condition each year, but given the right resources, all employees benefit from a supportive and psychologically safe workplace.

That is why mental health America (MHA), created the bell seal for workplace mental health. This is a first-of-its-kind certification program, which recognizes employers who are committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

Here to share more about creating a stable, supportive, and less stressful work environment, is Paul Gionfriddo, president, and CEO of mental health America.