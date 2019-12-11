AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — In celebration of the giving season, local orthodontists Harwell & Cook are wrapping up 2019 with the next recipient of their smile for a lifetime charity.

Dr. Anthony Harwell, Jr. and Allison Mask are here to talk about what they are doing to help children and teens in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles to feel better about themselves, gain confidence and happiness.

Harwell & Cook Orthodontics

3420 Thornton, Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-3593

WWW.HARWELLANDCOOKORTHO.COM