Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft
Top Stories
Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show happening for two more days
Texas lawmakers discuss challenges in preventing youth vaping
Gold’s Gym Fitness Tips
Meaghan’s Stocking Stuffer Picks
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Tracking wind, rain, and cooler weather
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Surging Ravens are unanimous top team in AP Pro32 poll
Top Stories
Ohio St, LSU, Clemson, UGA in CFP position; Utah, OU next
Top Stories
Woods defends Mickelson’s choice to play in Saudi Arabia
Yankees to meet with Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg next
Devils fire coach Hynes after dismal start to season
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Gold’s Gym Fitness Tips
Top Stories
Meaghan’s Stocking Stuffer Picks
Lights of Love Luncheon
Tipps on Tuesday: Christmas kitchen mishaps
Holiday Budgeting 101
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Gold’s Gym Fitness Tips
4 Your Health
Posted:
Dec 3, 2019 / 05:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2019 / 05:25 PM CST
Studio 4 Video Center
Gold's Gym Fitness Tips
Video
Meaghan's Stocking Stuffer Picks
Video
Lights of Love Luncheon
Video
Tipps on Tuesday: Christmas kitchen mishaps
Video
Holiday Budgeting 101
Video
Canyon's Christmas spirit kicks off this weekend
Video
Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Holiday Meatball Kabobs w/Cranberry Glaze
Video
Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Holiday Meatball Kabobs w/Cranberry Glaze
Video
Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Holiday Meatball Kabobs w/Cranberry Glaze
Video
FC Amarillo gearing up for upcoming season
Video
More Studio 4
Weather
Tracking wind, rain, and cooler weather
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Ancient preserved puppy found
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern