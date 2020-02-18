Get a Good Night’s Sleep

AMARILLO,Texas—According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of S.S. adults sleep less than the recommended seven hours each night contributing to major health problems such as type two diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and also a basic loss of alertness that can impact work and home.

While setting a goal to sleep more each night is good, experts agree that establishing a nighttime routine is key. Clinical psychologist and sleep specialist dr. Janet Kennedy and Mary Van Praag, President of Soma, are here to share tips for receiving more sleep this year and insights from a national sleep survey on common sleep barriers