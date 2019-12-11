December is National Safe Toys and Gifts Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Since December is the biggest gift-giving month in the world, it is important to keep safety in mind as you are shopping for the little ones in your life.

Dr. Teresa Baker and Dr. Amanda Griffin join us today from the Infant Risk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center with some guidance when it comes to giving toys.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- Infant Risk Center

1400 Wallace Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 352-2519

https://www.infantrisk.com/