Car Seat Safety

AMARILLO, Texas — Motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death in children one to 18 months. One in three children who die in a motor vehicle collision are unrestrained. This is an easy fix.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Infant Risk Center Co-Director Teresa Baker and Casie Stoughton of Amarillo Public Health have some do’s and don’ts of car seat usage.

