Can We Just Talk?

CDC’s New Virtual Simulation Tool Addresses Unmet Need for 17 Million Cancer Survivors in U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas (STUDIO 4) — CDC launches “Talk to someone” for cancer survivors.

The United States now has nearly 17 million cancer survivors and that number is projected to rise to 22 million by 2030.

Survivors are at high risk of cancer recurrence, as well as developing secondary cancers and other health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That is why the CDC, in partnership with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and Kognito, launched Talk to Someone, a first-of-its-kind virtual simulation tool aimed at helping cancer survivors adopt healthier behaviors.