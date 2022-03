2 OZ Horse Soldier Bourbon

0.75 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 OZ Simple Syrup

Fresh Basil Leaves

Muddle the Basil Leaves in a cocktail shaker, add ice, add Horse Soldier Bourbon, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into an ice-filled Rocks glass. Garnish with Fresh Basil Sprig and Lemon Peel.