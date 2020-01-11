Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Championship Game Grilled Chicken Wings
Top Stories
Operate Like a Champion: Academic Advantage Program
“Joker” Gets Last Laugh At Oscar Nominations
Video shows courageous cat fend off 3 coyotes behind California home
Leadership Corner with Jody Holland: ‘OK Boomer’
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Week ahead weather outlook
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
A look back at other infamous cheating scandals in sports
Top Stories
49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game
Top Stories
Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on
LSU claims 2020 National Championship with 42-25 over Clemson
Drug charge to be dropped against Patriots safety Chung
Ravens’ memorable 2019 season spoiled by early playoff exit
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Championship Game Grilled Chicken Wings
Top Stories
Operate Like a Champion: Academic Advantage Program
Leadership Corner with Jody Holland: ‘OK Boomer’
Randall County Jr. Livestock Show happening this week
Heart of the High Plains: Hope & Healing Place
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
Christmas Lights Contest 2019
The Super Proposal
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection
4 Your Glass
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 07:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 03:40 PM CST
Ingredients:
1 grapefruit wedge
¼ cup fresh grapefruit juice
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup mescal or tequila
¼ cup club soda
Studio 4 Recipes
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Championship Game Grilled Chicken Wings
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Paloma Perfection
United We Eat: 80/20 in 2020
Beef Loving Texans: Everyday Beef Barbacoa
More Recipes
Weather
Week ahead weather outlook
More Forecast
Don't Miss
American firefighters arrive in Sydney
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
Chicken laughs at “why did the chicken cross the road?” joke
The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals, many of them injured in the Australia wildfires
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.
Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school
2019: The Wild & Wacky