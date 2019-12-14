Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
December Gift Guide
Top Stories
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Cold Brew Coffee Negroni
Parent’s guide to video games for the holidays
Up 4 Adoption: Jethro
Holiday Entertaining Tips
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
From mild to much cooler; Your weekend forecast
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Woods sits as International expands Presidents Cup lead
Top Stories
Ditka, Gronk, Munoz, Upshaw make NFL’s All-Time Team
Top Stories
Rays finalizing deal with Japanese OF Tsutsugo
Criticism mounts on WADA decision in Russia doping case
Holloway, Nunes eager to show championship form at UFC 245
Analysis: Time to embrace “free agency” in college football
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
December Gift Guide
Top Stories
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Cold Brew Coffee Negroni
Parent’s guide to video games for the holidays
Up 4 Adoption: Jethro
Holiday Entertaining Tips
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Christmas Lights Contest 2019
Santa’s Workshop 2019
Sesame Street Live Sweepstakes
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Cold Brew Coffee Negroni
4 Your Glass
Posted:
Dec 13, 2019 / 07:28 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2019 / 07:34 PM CST
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Cold Brew Coffee Negroni
Weather
From mild to much cooler; Your weekend forecast
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Far East El Paso goes viral
Ancient preserved puppy found
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire