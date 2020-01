AMARILLO, Texas — The education gap for Hispanic students in the U.S. is a reality that cannot be ignored. Although the rate of Hispanic students that obtain a college degree has increased during the last 10 years, the cost of attending college is still a challenge for many.

McDonald’s is asking Hispanic high school seniors to apply for up to $100,000 in scholarship money. We’ve got more information for you today courtesy of Bryan Rodriguez and Kristen Blandon.