AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season can be challenging if you have kids at home, especially teens.

Joining in studio was Belinda Palacios to offer tips and to share how the season can be difficult with teens.

According to Palacios, teens can make things difficult by:

No getting out of bed when you want them to

Teens can be particular about food choices sometimes stemming from the latest fads

Can be barely polite with relatives and be upset the house has been taken over,

Can be cranky over having to travel to see family.

It can help to plan ahead, get their thoughts on activities/presents/food, give them a sense of importance and inclusion, and talk about what expectations they may have said Palacios.

Other tips include:

Rethinking and updating traditions,

Trying new traditions,

Acknowledging a teens individuality and interests,

And letting go of the “storybook” holiday.

It can also be important to: