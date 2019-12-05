AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we are in a season of gratitude, an important reflection for parents: Are you kids aware of all they have? Do they express their gratitude?

Parenting contributor Belinda Palacios has more on teens and gratitude.

What is gratitude?

It is one of many positive emotions and focuses on what is good in our lives and being thankful for the things we have.

Pausing to notice and appreciate the things we often take for granted (home, food, clean water, etc.).

Taking a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are when something good happens whether it is small or big things.

Why gratitude matters: it just does not feel good but making a habit of gratitude can also be good for us. Focusing on the things to be thankful for is good for our bodies, minds and brains.

Positive emotions open us up to more possibilities.. boost in ability to learn and make good decisions.

Positive emotions balance out negative emotions. People who focus on gratefulness are often happier, less stressed and less depressed.

One positive emotion leads to another. When grateful may also feel happy, calm, joyful, loving.

Gratitude can lead to positive actions. More likely to practice being kind and reciprocating kind/positive behavior shown to us. This can also be vice versa with other.. paying it forward so to speak.

Gratitude helps us build better relationships. Expressing gratitude and appreciation creates loving bonds, build trust and helps you feel closer.

Build a gratitude habit: