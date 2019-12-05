Teens and Gratitude
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we are in a season of gratitude, an important reflection for parents: Are you kids aware of all they have? Do they express their gratitude?
Parenting contributor Belinda Palacios has more on teens and gratitude.
What is gratitude?
- It is one of many positive emotions and focuses on what is good in our lives and being thankful for the things we have.
- Pausing to notice and appreciate the things we often take for granted (home, food, clean water, etc.).
- Taking a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are when something good happens whether it is small or big things.
Why gratitude matters: it just does not feel good but making a habit of gratitude can also be good for us. Focusing on the things to be thankful for is good for our bodies, minds and brains.
- Positive emotions open us up to more possibilities.. boost in ability to learn and make good decisions.
- Positive emotions balance out negative emotions. People who focus on gratefulness are often happier, less stressed and less depressed.
- One positive emotion leads to another. When grateful may also feel happy, calm, joyful, loving.
- Gratitude can lead to positive actions. More likely to practice being kind and reciprocating kind/positive behavior shown to us. This can also be vice versa with other.. paying it forward so to speak.
- Gratitude helps us build better relationships. Expressing gratitude and appreciation creates loving bonds, build trust and helps you feel closer.
Build a gratitude habit:
- Feeling of gratitude can happen naturally but we can intentionally create these feelings by deliberately counting our blessings.
- Paying attention to those things happy to have in life.
- Slowing down and noticing what is around you.