AMARILLO, Texas—If your kids have trouble managing time, maybe when they’re in time out, or when they’re brushing teeth, we’ve got a fun, visual way to help them.

The stoplight Golight is a visual timer that helps everyone in the house manage time more effectively and efficiently.

Meagan is a media relations specialist for pNeo, she joins us today with more on the product.

pNeo LLC

204 Cardinal Dr. Denton TX, 76209

877-737-9177

stoplightgolight.com