AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Belinda Palacios joined in studio to go over some parenting tips regarding the dangers of teen driving.
Palacios goes over the conversations that parents can have with their kids to try and help prevent dangerous situations from happening.
Dangers of Teen Driving:
- Texting (Not just something teens do)
- Using Apps and Camera
- Not Buckling up
- Not Speaking up
- Too many passengers
- Drinking and Driving
- Driving after day
- Speeding
- Driving stoned
- Being Young