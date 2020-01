AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — What began with only 11 boys from Glenwood Elementary School in 1945 has now become one of the largest comprehensive youth sports programs in the nation.

Kids, Inc is celebrating with a year-long celebration that kicked off today. Jimmy Lackey is the president of Kids, Inc. He joins us with more on what the organization is doing to celebrate this milestone.

Kids, Inc.

2201 SE 27th

(806) 376-5936

WWW.KIDSINC.ORG