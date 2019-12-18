Family holidays and teens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Teens can make the holidays challenging at times. They won’t get out of bed, they’re particular about what they will and won’t eat, they are unfriendly to relatives, and they’re cranky about traveling to see family.

Belinda Palacios, our parenting contributor, has some advice on making the season festive with your teenage kids.

Here are 5 tips to have a festive family holiday with the teens:

Plan ahead. Sit down with your teen and get their thoughts on activities/ presents/ food. They actually have good ideas. It also gives them a sense of importance and inclusion. Also, a good time to talk about the expectations you have of them for the holiday. Rethink and update traditions. It may be a good time to try some new traditions that acknowledge your teen’s individuality and interests. You have to let go of the “storybook” holiday and think about what things will make memorable traditions specific to your family which will become building blocks for the future. Remember the friend factor. Being connected to friends is very important to teens. Parents specifying when teens need to be available vs. the days that are open to being with friends. Be firm yet flexible when something out of the ordinary comes up that is important to your teen. There can be compromise around these issues. Incorporate giving back into the holiday season. Remind teens this season is not only about getting but most importantly giving. Can participate in the Salvation Army Angel Tree, make hygiene kits for the homeless shelter, etc. These activities not only teach your child about those who have less than them but it can also be fun for the family. Set the tone by modeling gratitude. In the end, this season is celebrating with those we love and giving thanks for what we have. Look for opportunities with your teen to discuss the positive things in your life along with being appreciative when they exercise positive interactions/ helpfulness. This is also a good time to teach the art of thank-you notes and instill in them how a handwritten note can be meaningful to others.

Challenge: As a family write a list of 5 non-material things you all are thankful for and share out loud. Remember… teens who practice gratitude have a more positive attitude with parents, siblings, school, and life overall.