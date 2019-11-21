Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen giving new families Honey Butter Croissant Packs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Having a baby can be stressful. In fact, 80% of new moms report forgetting a meal. Thanks to the folks at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, this week, to ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner, families will be surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
3901 WEST INTERSTATE 40
(806) 358-2111
WWW.CHEDDARS.COM