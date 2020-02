AMARILLO,Texas—Did you know that leading health experts recommend children visit the dentist by age one?

Delaying children’s oral care routines can cause tooth decay, possibly resulting in compromised health, development and quality of life.

Ahead of national children’s dental health month (February), we are joined by dr Kevin Donly, president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry to reveal common causes of tooth decay aka, “mouth monsters” and simple tips to avoid them.