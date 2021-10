(STUDIO 4) — Someone in the world develops dementia every three seconds, meaning upwards of 50-million people in the world have dementia. Likely, many of those people are being cared for by a friend or family member — a task that can seem daunting.

Ken Branum with High Plains Senior Care Hospice has more information on a caregiver conference to help navigate that role.

Fri, November 5, 2021

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM CDT



Amarillo College West Campus – Lecture Hall

6222 9th Avenue

Amarillo, TX 79106