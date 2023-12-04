AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —A Beaver, Oklahoma four-year-old is overjoyed to be one of just seven children worldwide to receive an enchanting Dolly Parton bookmark in her Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book last month.

The early childhood literacy program celebrated 200 million books gifted since the program began in 1995. In typical Dolly fashion, she wanted to give back.

Meet Austyn Ordonez who loves to read so much, she checks out 10 library books weekly from her local library. She reads to her family and even her Barbie dolls.

She will get to meet Dolly Parton over Zoom, receive a signed letter and photograph from Dolly, tickets to Dollywood and have $2,000 donated to their local Imagination Library program, Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC).