Tips to take the stress out of holiday hosting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The Holidays can feel stressful, almost like an extra job. In between work and the day-to-day, we’re expected to throw parties, cook, try new things and spend time with friends and family.

To take the stress out of slaving on that holiday menu we share holiday hacks that all hosts can master. From foods that fit dietary restrictions and healthy, nutritious options to spicing up the fare and even gifting tasty goodies- we have all the food ideas to help you out this holiday season.